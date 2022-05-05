Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 166,700 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 57,831,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,770,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

