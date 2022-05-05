Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

FB stock traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,088,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451,969. The company has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.