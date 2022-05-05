Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 134,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 74,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

