Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.70. 2,231,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

