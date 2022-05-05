Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $208.17. 1,955,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,750. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

