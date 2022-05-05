Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.86. The stock had a trading volume of 985,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,852. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.33.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.