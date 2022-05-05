Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $189.45. The company had a trading volume of 733,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.00 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average of $208.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

