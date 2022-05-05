Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.63. 8,404,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

