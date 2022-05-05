Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,553 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $19.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.73. 862,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,924. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.