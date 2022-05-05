Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 20,153,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,035,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.