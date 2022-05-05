Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires 84,614 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up about 2.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.53% of Alphatec worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.