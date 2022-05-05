Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Purchases 300,803 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,803 shares during the period. WM Technology makes up 1.6% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.46% of WM Technology worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

