Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 159,466 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lessened its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the period. Sohu.com makes up about 1.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 329,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sohu.com by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 1,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

