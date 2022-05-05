Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Trims Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DTIL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 60,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
