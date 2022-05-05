Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 31st

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

NYSE JHG opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

