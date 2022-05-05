JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.31

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 18157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

