JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Down 6.6%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

