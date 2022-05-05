Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

