Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.92 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

