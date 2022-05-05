JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.78. 21,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,097,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 399,346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 260,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

