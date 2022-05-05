John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $407.25

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.25 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.50). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.46), with a volume of 630,069 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 409.33. The stock has a market cap of £551.53 million and a P/E ratio of 43.90.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.