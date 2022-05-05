Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

