Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

