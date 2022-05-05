Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.60

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.30), with a volume of 1184362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £489.78 million and a P/E ratio of 74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

In other news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($34,041.22).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.