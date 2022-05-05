JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LEO opened at €8.65 ($9.11) on Monday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €6.84 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €18.50 ($19.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

