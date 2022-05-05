JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Vonovia stock opened at €35.25 ($37.11) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.