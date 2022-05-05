JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €35.25 ($37.11) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.