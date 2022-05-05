JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €78.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.41 ($86.75).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock opened at €56.05 ($59.00) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €54.45 ($57.32) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($80.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.