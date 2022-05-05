JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$79.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.58.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$67.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.64 and a 12 month high of C$69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.