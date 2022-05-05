JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,887 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

