JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is Palladium Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC owned 2.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $56,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 1,407,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

