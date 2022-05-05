JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.52 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $974,928.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039539 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,649.53 or 1.94182508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

