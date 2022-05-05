Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

