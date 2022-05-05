Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock traded down $13.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,223. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $31,654,684. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.