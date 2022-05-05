Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,102. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

