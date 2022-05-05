Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 362,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,147,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 353,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,741,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,570. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

