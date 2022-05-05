Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,567,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872,393. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

