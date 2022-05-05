Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,855. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

