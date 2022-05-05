Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.