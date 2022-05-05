Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. 8,321,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,335 shares of company stock valued at $33,356,416. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

