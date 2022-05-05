Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,523,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,841. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

