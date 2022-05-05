Katie A. Lorenson Acquires 994 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson bought 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,949.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,025.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALRS opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

