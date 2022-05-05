Kava.io Price Reaches $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00159170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00340674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

