KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 1,125,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

