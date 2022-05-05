Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $63,000 Investment in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 454,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 326,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OTRK stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

