Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

KFFB opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.42. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.