KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $422,473.95 and approximately $1,791.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

