Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of KZR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,503 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

