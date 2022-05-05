KIMCHI.finance Market Cap Reaches $158,748.42 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $158,748.42 and $782.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00100109 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

