Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €52.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($54.74) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

KGX stock opened at €52.90 ($55.68) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.77. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($86.13).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

