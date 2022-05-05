Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on the stock.

KITW stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Kitwave Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.50 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.75 ($2.25). The stock has a market cap of £104.65 million and a P/E ratio of 74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In related news, insider Gerard T. Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($27,170.52).

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

